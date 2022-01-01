Go
Toast

Fugazzis

Come in and enjoy!!

PASTA • GRILL

601 W 7th St • $$

Avg 3 (354 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

601 W 7th St

Hanford CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quesadilla Gorilla

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hanford Elks Lodge #1259

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fatte Albert's Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Off The Vine

No reviews yet

All Charcuterie orders are 24 hours in advance!
Currently open Tuesday-Saturday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston