Go
Toast

Fugazzis

Come in and enjoy!!

PASTA • GRILL

1335 Draper St • $$

Avg 4.6 (882 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1335 Draper St

Kingsburg CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stacked Bar & Grill Kingsburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Selma

No reviews yet

All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!

Casa Oinari - Parlier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston