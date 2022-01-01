Go
Toast

Fugazzis

Come in and enjoy!!

WRAPS • PASTA • GRILL

127 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1221 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

127 W Main St

Visalia CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe 210

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Sizable hub featuring pizzas & other basics in a casual space with many TVs & live music nights. Come in and enjoy!

The Elderwood

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting local!
We are so sad we cannot serve you properly with the best views in town, but we hope you enjoy our take out as we prepare for a big reopening! Thank you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston