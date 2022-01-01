Go
Chef John Creger's new restaurant Fuisine in Canton

3123 Elliott Street • $$

Popular Items

Sesame shrimp$16.00
Beef fat fries$10.00
King Crab pasta$33.00
Double Smash Burger$16.00
Local Ground Beef, Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Spicy Pickles, Brioche Bun
Crab Dip Arancini$14.00
Crispy Rice Ball stuffed with Crab Dip!
Cheddar, Fontina, Spicy Aioli
Hot dog bao$12.00
"What's Beef" Burger$20.00
Double Smash Burger, Braised Short Rib, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar, Spicy Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Caramelized Onions, Brioche
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Thai Chili Caramel, Crisp Onions, Cilantro
Carrots$14.00
Togarashi Fries$8.00
Togarashi, 5 Spice, Hoisin Aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3123 Elliott Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
