Fuji at Assembly

Our delivery radius has changed! We now deliver within a 2 mile radius.
Delivery fee $3.00
Delivery orders must have a $15 subtotal minimum
Thank you for your continued support!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

320 Canal Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)

Popular Items

General Gao Chicken (G)$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce
Miso Soup (G)$4.00
Seaweed, tofu, scallions
Lobster Rangoon$12.00
Lobster and cream cheese in crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Edamame (G)(V)$7.50
Salted steamed soybeans
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)$8.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Rice$2.00
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)$8.50
Salmon and avocado
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$8.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)$7.50
Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce
Gyoza$9.00
Pork Japanese-style dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

320 Canal Street

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

