Fuji at Ink Block

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

352 Harrison Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)$10.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Spicy Mayo
Potstickers (V)$10.50
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)$10.50
Salmon with avocado
Miso Soup (G)$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)$9.50
Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce
Low Sodium Soy Sauce
Sake Nigiri *(G)$8.50
salmon
Edamame (G)(V)$8.50
Salted steamed soybeans
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$10.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

352 Harrison Ave

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

