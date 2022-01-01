Fuji at Kendall
We have brought Gourmet Sushi and Asian Fusion to Kendall Square.
All orders above $200 are subject to a 10% service charge between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Please call for further verification.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
300 Third St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
300 Third St
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
