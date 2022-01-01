Go
Toast

Fuji at Kendall

We have brought Gourmet Sushi and Asian Fusion to Kendall Square.
All orders above $200 are subject to a 10% service charge between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Please call for further verification.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

300 Third St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)$9.00
Salmon with avocado
Gyoza$8.50
6 pieces of Japanese-style, half-moon dumplings filled with choice of pork or assorted vegetables [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
Miso Soup$4.50
Soybean soup with wakame, tofu, and scallions
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$9.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Sake Nigiri *(G)$7.75
Salmon
California Maki$8.00
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado
Deluxe Bento Box *$23.00
Deluxe Bento Boxes are served with White Rice, Miso Soup, Garden Salad, Pork Gyoza (2 pc), Shumai (2 pc), 2 Veggie Tempura (2 pc), and California Maki (3 pc), and 3 pieces of Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail or Assorted)
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)$9.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Spicy Maki Lunch *$22.00
6 pcs of Spicy Tuna Maki, 6 pcs of Spicy Salmon Maki, and 6 pcs of Spicy California Maki
Bento Box$19.00
Bento Boxes are served with White Rice, Miso Soup, Garden Salad, Pork Gyoza (2 pc), Shumai (2 pc), 2 Veggie Tempura (2 pc), and California Maki (3 pc)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Third St

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Touch

No reviews yet

Sweet Touch Bakery

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

No reviews yet

Contemporary Hunan Cuisine with Health-Conscious Ethos and Localized Ingredients

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline | DC

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston