Fuji at Newton - 239 Walnut Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
239 Walnut Street
Newtonville, MA 02460
Menu
Popular Items
salmon
tuna
(steamed, fried or pan-seared) Shrimp dumplings
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Salted steamed soybeans
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Salmon with avocado
Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Nigiri
salmon
shrimp
flying fish roe
seared yellowtail belly
tuna
freshwater eel
fatty tuna
sweetened egg
hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro
mackerel
imitation crab stick
salmon roe
sea urchin
red crab
scallops
yellowtail
white fish
Soups
Assorted fish, squid, shrimp, red crab, and tofu
Salads
Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, kanikama, and red crab in a light mayo dressing
Sashimi
tuna
white fish
salmon
seared salmon belly
smoked salmon
sweetened egg
yellowtail
mackerel
hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro
Appetizers
(steamed, fried or pan-seared) Shrimp dumplings
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
Premium flank steak marinated in sweet soy and grilled with fresh pineapple, pickled daikon and carrots
Satay chicken with carrots, diakon and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce topped with sesame seeds
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Cabbage, carrot, mushroom, and shrimp rolled inside a light, flaky fried wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Tempura-battered shrimp (2pc) and assorted vegetables served with tangy tempura sauce on the side
Spicy tempura-fried tofu wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salted steamed soybeans
A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple
Noodles Rice
Shrimp, scallop, scallions, squid, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
Julienne red and green pepper, scallions, bean sprouts, char siu pork, shrimp, scallop, celery, and onion sautéed with savory thin rice noodles and a touch of curry powder
Tender ribeye over a bed of tobiko and egg fried rice served in a sizzling buttered clay pot
Scallions, red and green peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles
Chicken, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Beef, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with assorted | vegetable, bean sprouts, and basil
Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion with savory X.O. sauce
Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with succulent udon noodle soup on the side
Grilled eel drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce over tobiko and egg fried rice served in a sizzling buttered clay pot, topped with nori, premium tobiko, oshinko, and avocado slices [May Contain Small Bones]
Onion, asparagus, peas, egg, red and green pepper, and zucchini
Shrimp, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil
Chicken, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
Char siu (pork), onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Wok Tossed
Tender chicken lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce, served with broccolini
Tender chicken with fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce
Entrees
Grilled salmon over stir fried teriyaki | noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot
Grilled chicken thigh over stir fried teriyaki | noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot
Chicken breast fried in Japanese panko | breadcrumbs, served with teriyaki noodles
Grilled ribeye over stir fried teriyaki noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot
Sushi Entrees
25 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
Spicy Tuna, Scorpion Maki, Rainbow Maki
10 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki
Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]
15 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
Spicy Tuna, Una Avo, Negihama Maki
Makimono Rolls
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, and assortment of thinly sliced sashimi
Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko
Tuna with avocado
Salmon skin and cucumber
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado
[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado covered with thinly sliced unagi and avocado then lightly drizzled with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Tuna
Smoked salmon and avocado
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Yellowtail and scallions
Freshwater eel, thinly sliced avocado, unagi sauce, and sesame seeds
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Freshwater eel and cucumber
Tuna, salmon, avocado, and kanikama wrapped in fresh cucumber and drizzled in house special ponzu sauce
Shrimp, asparagus, and mango topped with spicy tuna
Salmon with avocado
Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds
[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
[4 pieces] Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
Tuna, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño, topped with seared scallop
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Vegetarian Maki
Avocado
Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce
[4 pieces] Tempura sweet potato, asparagus, and cucumber
Cucumber
The Finer Maki
Spicy tuna and mango roll topped with seared salmon, jalapeño, and scallions, drizzled with unagi sauce and crunchy sesame soy
Tuna, unagi, and avocado, topped with tuna, avocado, micro greens, shaved truffle, beet truffle oil, balsamic reduction and unagi sauce
Spicy crab mix and avocado, topped with seared tuna, seared salmon, rainbow tobiko, torch sauce, and unagi sauce
Scallops, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with torched scallop, black tobiko, and gold flakes, drizzled with unagi sauce and spicy miso sauce
Spicy kanikama roll topped with red crab meat, caviar, cilantro, and wasabi mayo
Spicy red crab and tobiko mix, topped with | seared salmon, scallion, drizzled with unagi
Katsu-style tempura shrimp, avocado, and | cucumber roll topped with spicy honey grilled kanikama, scallops, and black tobiko, drizzled with spicy honey
Toro, caviar, red crab, gold flake, and scallion
The Finer Nigiri
Boats
Sashimi [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki [16 pieces]: Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Una Avo
Sides
Bento Boxes
Deluxe Bento Boxes
Sushi Lunch Sets
10 Pieces of Chef’s Choice Sashimi
Spicy Tuna, California Maki, Avocado Maki
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style
Soda
Soups
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Salads
Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing
Noodles Rice
Award-winning Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef over tobiko and egg fried rice served in sizzling buttered clay pot
Beef, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Wok Tossed
Lotus root, celery, carrots, zucchini, assorted mushroom, tofu, asparagus, yu choy, snow pea, green and red pepper
Sushi Entrees
8 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki
Makimono Rolls
Salmon
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
239 Walnut Street, Newtonville MA 02460
