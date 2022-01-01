Go
Fuji at WoC

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

1420 Hancock St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame (G)(V)$7.50
Salted steamed soybeans
California Maki$8.50
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado
Gyoza$8.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared Japanese-style pork dumplings
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)$8.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Lobster Rangoon$12.00
Lobster and cream cheese in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Sweet Potato Maki$8.00
Tempura-fried sweet potato
Secret to Success *$18.50
Spicy tuna and mango roll topped with seared salmon, jalapeño, and scallions, drizzled with unagi sauce and crunchy sesame soy
Miso Soup (G)$4.50
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)$8.50
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
General Gao Chicken$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried and glazed in a tangy, mildly spicy sauce, served with broccolini
Location

1420 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
