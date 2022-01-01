Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Nexton
Banner pic

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Nexton

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

501 Front Street

Summerville, SC 29486

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm

Location

501 Front Street, Summerville SC 29486

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Sportsbook

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

No reviews yet

Neighborhood pizza place serving pizza, calzones and salads.

SOL - Summerville

No reviews yet

SOL blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole.

Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

No reviews yet

Local Food For Local Folks!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Nexton

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston