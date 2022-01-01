Go
  • Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

Items with asterisk (*) may be raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) may be made gluten free upon request. Items marked (V) may be made vegan upon request.

Popular Items

Gourmet Lunch * (G)$22.00
Spicy salmon roll (8pc), tuna nigiri (2pc), salmon nigiri (2pc)
Spicy Tuna Bowl * (G)$22.00
Tuna, mango, spicy mayo, and crunchy masago arare over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, with ginger, wasabi, and a fried quail egg
Spicy Tuna Roll * (G)$9.00
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Fuji Bowl * (G)$25.00
Tuna, tuna belly, salmon, seared salmon belly, Maine sea urchin, eel, seared scallop, seared botan shrimp, and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, with ginger, wasabi, and a fried quail egg
Tuna Nigiri * (G)$4.00
Garnished with soy glaze, strawberry, wasabi relish, scallion
West of Chestnut Roll * (G)$15.00
Inside: spicy tuna
Top: guacamole, jalapeno, basil jalapeno oil, black pepper sauce
Kendall Roll * (G)$18.00
Inside: spicy salmon, arugula
Top: seared salmon, sear sauce, truffle oil, eel sauce, micro green
Spicy Salmon Roll * (G)$9.00
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Salmon Nigiri * (G)$3.50
Garnished with soy glaze, beet garlic mayo, truffle, scallion
Spicy Roll Lunch * (G)$16.00
Spicy tuna roll (8pc), spicy mango avocado roll (8pc)
Location

100 High Street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
