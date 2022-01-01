Go
Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue

Popular Items

Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
Super Bento Box$11.95
Grill Teriyaki Chicken & Steak Edamame (Soy Beans) 2pcs of California Rolls 2pcs Veggie Spring Rolls on a bed of White Rice Topped with a Shrimp Tempura
Chicken & Veggie Bowl$10.25
Grill Teriyaki Chicken & Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of Fresh Steam Vegetables.
Bento Box$10.95
Grill Teriyaki Chicken Edamame (Soy Beans) 2pcs of California Roll 2ps of Veggie Spring Rolls on a bed of White Rice Topped with a Shrimp Tempura
California Roll 8pcs$6.95
Imitation Crab Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice
Chicken & Steak Bowl$9.25
Grill Teriyaki Chicken & Steak Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.25
Grill Teriyaki Chicken Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
Steak Bowl$9.95
Grill Teriyaki Steak Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
Rainbow Roll 8pcs$11.50
Imitation Crab Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice with Tuna/Salmon Sashimi & Avocado on Top
California Roll 4pcs$3.99
Imitation Crab Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice
Anaheim CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
