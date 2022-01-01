Go
Fujin Ramen

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

1017 S Glendora Ave • $$

Avg 4 (3033 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.50
Miso Tanmen Vegetarian (OO)$12.50
Comes with Tofu and Mixed Vegetables on a Miso Seaweed Broth.
Dumplings (Gyoza)$7.50
Curry Bowl$5.00
Curry Sauce over Rice
Chashu Duo (OO)$14.50
Enjoy Chashu Meats with Green Onions, Thin Noodles and Sesame Seed.
Miso Tanmen (OO)$13.00
Packed with Chashu Pork and Mixed Vegetables on a Miso Base Broth.
Garlic Shoyu Belly (OO)$15.50
Comes with Chashu Belly, Full Ajitama Egg, Corn, Mushrooms, Red Ginger, Green Onions and Sesame Seed on a Soy Sauce Base Broth
Black Garlic Ramen (OO)$15.50
Cooked with Black Garlic Soy Sauce Broth. Comes with Chashu Pork, Shrimp, Half Egg, Mushrooms, Bamboo, Sesame Seed and Green Onions
Raijin (OO)$13.00
House spicy sauce with Chashu Belly, Green Onions, Thin Noodles and Sesame Seed.
Chicken Ramen (OO)$11.50
Come with Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Half Egg, Green Onions and Sesame Seed.
Location

1017 S Glendora Ave

West Covina CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
