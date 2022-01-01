Go
fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi

Rice Mine Road Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yum-Yum Sauce$0.50
Hibachi Tofu$12.95
Spring Roll$3.95
Two homemade delicatetly fried vegetarian rolls
Hibachi Chicken and Shrimp$17.95
Spicy Chicken Coconut Soup$4.95
Hibachi Chicken$12.95
Kids Hibachi Chicken$7.95
Basil Roll$5.95
Two home made rice wrap rolls with crab, shrimp, lettuce and carrot. serve with sweet spicy creamy sauce
Panang Curry$13.45
Panang curry sauteed with coconut milk, green beans, bell pepper, carrots, and basil
Hibachi Steak$15.95
Location

Rice Mine Road Northeast

Tuscaloosa AL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
