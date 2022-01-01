Go
Toast

Fuku Burger

All American Burgers with a Japanese Twist

7365 Buffalo Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fuku Fries (Solo)$3.99
Karai Burger$8.99
Tamago Burger$8.99
Jazz Fries (Solo)$4.99
Medium Cup$2.50
Fuku Moco$8.99
Buta Burger$8.99
Kinoko Burger$8.99
Katsu Burger$8.99
Fuku Burger$8.99
See full menu

Location

7365 Buffalo Drive

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Graffiti Bao

No reviews yet

Graffiti Bao's food reflects the experiences from travels throughout Asia and the uniqueness of the Hawker Centres that house the many traditions of each culture. Featuring a full menu with shareable items, noodles, entrees, sides and of course our signature Bao Buns.

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Graze Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston