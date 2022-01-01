Go
Toast

FUKU TEA

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN

3800 Forbes Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)

Popular Items

* Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
*Large Black&Gold (free one topping)$4.70
* Large Black Tea$4.70
* Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
* Small Black Tea$3.95
*Large Original Milk Tea (free one topping)$4.70
*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
* Large Green Tea$4.70
* Small Green Tea$3.95
*Large Taro Milk(Caffeine Free/ Has 5% whole milk powder & Soy Powder) (recommend half&half)$4.70
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3800 Forbes Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Viva Los Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ATARASHI

No reviews yet

Sushi, built to your specs!

Gussy's Bagels & Deli

No reviews yet

Our bagels are better! We use a long fermentation process, unbleached flour and no sugar or preservatives. We kettle boil and bake our bagels fresh on premise every day. We cure our lox in-house and smoke our own meats and fish. Order your bagel sandwich Gussied Up for a taste of our famous sauce.

Thirsty Scholar Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston