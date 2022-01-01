Go
Fukumi Ramen - Citrus Heights

Japanese Noodle House

5410 Sunrise blvd #2

Popular Items

Gyoza (6pcs)$8.50
Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling
Kara-Miso Ramen$15.75
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle. Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso and spicy paste, topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
Chashu Bun (1pc)$3.50
Steamed Bun filled with pork belly chashu, green onion, spring mix and sweet brown sauce
Chicken Mayo Bowl$12.00
A bowl of rice topped with Honey Garlic Chicken, mayo, green onion and sesame seed
Tori Miso Ramen$14.50
The original smooth chicken based soup with thick noodle, Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso topped with corn, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu
Fukumi Ramen$15.00
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce topped with EXTRA pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, seaweed, and
black garlic oil
Classic Ramen$13.50
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Classic style ramen, Flavored with soy based sauce topped with seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu
Tantan Ramen$16.50
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Miso ramen with sesame sauce topped with red chili sauce, bok choy, seasoned ground pork(spicy soboro), pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
Tonkotsu Miso Ramen$14.50
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
Kids Ramen$6.00
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle. Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with corn and pork belly chashu (1/2size)
Location

5410 Sunrise blvd #2

citrus heights CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
