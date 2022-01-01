Go
Toast

Fukumi Chaya - Folsom

Hakata Style Ramen & Tapas

280 Palladio Pkwy #937

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kara-Miso Ramen$15.75
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle. Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso and spicy paste, topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
Kids Ramen$6.00
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle. Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with corn and pork belly chashu (1/2size)
(10 years old and under)
Fukumi Ramen$15.00
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce topped with EXTRA pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, seaweed, and
black garlic oil
Tantan Ramen$16.50
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Miso ramen with sesame sauce topped with red chili sauce, bok choy, seasoned ground pork(spicy soboro), pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
Tonkotsu Miso Ramen$14.50
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts
Tonkotsu Salt Ramen$13.50
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, red ginger and black garlic oil
Chashu Bun (1pc)$3.50
Steamed Bun filled with pork belly chashu, green onion, spring mix and sweet brown sauce
Classic Ramen$13.50
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Classic style ramen, Flavored with soy based sauce topped with seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu
Gyoza (6pcs)$8.50
Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling
Tori Ramen$13.50
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with black garlic oil, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu
See full menu

Location

280 Palladio Pkwy #937

Folsom CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buckhorn BBQ

No reviews yet

Real California BBQ

sanskrit - new age indian

No reviews yet

The SANSKRIT experience is all about sharing the tastes & aromas of authentic Indian cuisine with a new age twist.

Back Bistro

No reviews yet

We survived Covid and are back for lunch, brunch and dinner! Join us at the bar for amazing cocktails or great wines. Make a reservation for indoor or patio dining online. Come and enjoy our Sunday Brunch 10-2pm.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0189

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston