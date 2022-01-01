Fukumi Chaya - Folsom
Hakata Style Ramen & Tapas
280 Palladio Pkwy #937
280 Palladio Pkwy #937
Folsom CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
