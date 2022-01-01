Go
Toast

Fukumoto

Come in and enjoy!

YAKITORI • SUSHI

514 Medina St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$4.50
seasonal ingredients
Sake$4.00
Faroe Islands salmon
Sake Toro$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
Negima$3.50
chicken thigh, scallions
Hamachi$4.00
Kagoshima yellowtail
Negitoro$9.00
fatty tuna, negi
Kimidori$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
Hamachi Toro$6.00
yellowtail belly
Benitoro$7.00
salmon, shiso, negi
Hon Maguro$5.00
bluefin tuna
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

514 Medina St

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Brutto

No reviews yet

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.

Latchkey

No reviews yet

It's a bar... and a day care center for adults!

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

No reviews yet

Enjoy and Be Stoked!

Buenos Aires Café

No reviews yet

L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E
Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can
make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell.
Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston