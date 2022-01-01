Fukuryu Ramen - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
748 Harmon Avenue
Location
748 Harmon Avenue
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Come in and enjoy!
One Line Coffee
Order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our River & Rich location in Franklinton. Choose times for pick-up between 7:15 AM (8:15 AM on Weekends) and 45 minutes prior to store closing. Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings. Breakfast items usually available until 1:45 pm and lunch items available Wed thru Sunday until 45 minutes prior to store closing.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders more than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at 471 West Rich Street. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station inside the front door located to the right.
__________________________________________________________________
OUR BOTTLED WINE and BEER GROWLERS CANNOT BE ORDERED ON-LINE...BUT ARE AVAILABLE FOR TAKE-OUT BY ORDERING AT THE COUNTER!
Taft’s Brewpourium
Specializes in New Haven Style Apizza & delicious, award winning Taft's Brewing Co. beer - Cheers!
Makers Social
Makers Social is a DIY crafting meets cocktail concept new to Franklinton. They opened their doors in February of 2020 and have been serving up power drills and local beers ever since. With a menu of over 30 different DIY projects from which to choose, each guest can create anything from a wooden 6-pack beer caddy to a custom dog collar. The projects include traditional wood-working, jewelry making, pet accessories, leather crafting, and concrete-pouring. Makers specializes in private events, team building, birthday parties, date nights, bachelorettes, and more.