Go
Toast

Fukuryu Ramen - The Lane

Come in and enjoy!

1600 W Lane Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

1600 W Lane Avenue

Upper Arlington OH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Organic Trails Headquarters/Training

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SOW Plated

No reviews yet

Food celebrated in the most natural state possible- pure and delicious and, just as nature intended.
Sustainable. Organic. Wellness.

Brassica

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston