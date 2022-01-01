Fuku Sushi is conveniently located in main gate square in Tucson. We have a lively atmosphere making it child, teen, and adult friendly. It's the "laid-back college town" atmosphere that makes Fuku Sushi a unique destination. parking is readily available and free after 5pm. reservations are not required, however, you are welcome to call ahead if you plan on dining with a party of 6 or more. Our talented chefs are constantly researching trends and emerging ingredients in order to bring new experiences to our customers. Our menu offers standard sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi and even some with a little enhancement. In addition to our sushi our asian fusion menu is sure to please all diners.



SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

940 E University Blvd • $$