Fuku Sushi

Fuku Sushi is conveniently located in main gate square in Tucson. We have a lively atmosphere making it child, teen, and adult friendly. It's the "laid-back college town" atmosphere that makes Fuku Sushi a unique destination. parking is readily available and free after 5pm. reservations are not required, however, you are welcome to call ahead if you plan on dining with a party of 6 or more. Our talented chefs are constantly researching trends and emerging ingredients in order to bring new experiences to our customers. Our menu offers standard sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi and even some with a little enhancement. In addition to our sushi our asian fusion menu is sure to please all diners.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

940 E University Blvd • $$

Avg 3.3 (948 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu$14.99
Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.
Salmon Teriyaki$16.99
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Tempura California$10.99
Crab mix, avocado and cucumber, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.
California Roll$8.99
Most popular. Crab mix, avocado and cucumber.
Fuku Down Under$13.99
Choice of chicken or steak, avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in seaweed paper and topped with teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki$14.99
Most popular. Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Potstickers(Gyoza)$8.99
5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Uni Nigiri$18.00
Yakisoba Noodles$4.99
Philly Roll$9.99
Most popular. Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

940 E University Blvd

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
