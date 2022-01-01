Go
Toast

Fulgum's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy

2151 Albany Post Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2151 Albany Post Rd

Montrose NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NY Firehouse Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Outpost Brewery

No reviews yet

/// INSTRUCTIONS FOR TAKEOUT /// Please walk over to the Patio Bar Pick-Up Window for your order. You must wear a mask when entering the Patio.

Fin & Brew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peekskill Brewery

No reviews yet

Brewery and Full-service Restaurant located on the Peekskill Riverfront District

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston