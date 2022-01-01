Go
Toast

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

600 E 187th St • $

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings (10)$12.50
LG Regular Cheese$22.50
LG White$33.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.50
heavy cream & cheese
Garlic Knots (4)$3.50
Pepperoni Roll$5.00
Lasagna$14.50
Ground beef, Ricotta & mozzarella
LG Margherita$33.00
LG Half&Half Specialty$33.00
SM Regular Cheese$21.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
High Chairs
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 E 187th St

Bronx NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roc N Ramen Bronx

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Ramen with a Caribbean twist
#AsianBowlCarribeanSoul

Last Call Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bobo's Crab Shack

No reviews yet

A family owned cajun/creole restaurant. Dedicated to providing fresh ingredients with big bold flavors and Southern Hospitality to our community.

Areitos Lounge and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston