Full of Life Flatbread

We arrived in Los Alamos in 2003: headstrong and humble (although I am certain there were a few that deemed us arrogant). The Master Plan
was to build a restaurant that could become very good: in the middle of nowhere - to create a destination for diners. We started with the Oven.
The Hearth. 22 tons of local stone and sand. It was the 2nd thing we did after knocking down a big stubborn wall and figuring out power. The
Oven, the Hearth sits in the center of the dining room because it is the provider of good food. When and where we can we utilize this oven to
prepare our foods. Accumulated mass-heat, floor heat, smoke, air-temperature and just good ole ancient fire: this is in all the foods here. All the
foods that need it.

225 West Bell

Popular Items

Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Flatbread$22.00
Vegetarian. Roasted Mushrooms, Slow-Caramelized Sweet Onions, Fresh Herbs.
Central Coast Sausage Flatbread$24.00
Our Pork, Blue Agave and Fennel Sausage, Smoke Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
Summer Squash Flatbread$24.00
Tutti Frutti Farm zucchini and squash- vegetarian. Pesto & tomato sauce.
Coachella Valley Date and Bacon Flatbread$24.00
Wanuts, Smoked Leek Sauce, Blue Cheese, Onion, Bacon & Topped with Fresh Arugula!
Cheese and Herb$17.00
Vegetarian. Garlic Oil, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Fresh Herbs.
Shaman's Bread$15.00
Vegetarian. Oven Charred Red Onions, New Cuyuma Pistacho, Rosemary, Flax Seed, Grana Pamadano, Black peppercorn.
1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread
Get the best of two Flatbreads!
Nitrate-Free Pepperoni and Peppers Flatbread$24.00
Ember-Roasted Pasilla Peppers, Nitrate Free Pepperoni, Cauldron Tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs.
Farmers' Market Salad$9.00
Vegan & Gluten Free: Jacob's Organic Lettuces, Carrots, Celery, Raspberry Ginger & Tamari Vinaigrette, Pacific Ocean Arame, Flax Seed
Family Meal #1$50.00
Two 15'' Flatbreads of your choice and Family Market Green Salad.
Location

225 West Bell

Los Alamos CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
