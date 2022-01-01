Fullerton restaurants you'll love
Fullerton's top cuisines
Must-try Fullerton restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Kentro Greek Kitchen
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Chicken Pita
|$14.00
pulled roasted chicken, red onion, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, dijon aioli
|Kentro Fries
|$5.00
house fries with signature kefalotiri butter
|Tzatziki Spread
|$6.00
strained greek yogurt, greek olive oil, cucumber, garlic, fresh dill
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
506 S Euclid St, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.24
|1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$6.74
|1/4 lb. Hamburger
|$6.34
Bundoo Khan - Fullerton
2736 Nutwood Avenue, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Chicken Malai Boti
|$13.00
|Paratha (L)
|$3.00
|Garlic Naan
|$3.00
Sunright Tea Studio
207 E Orangethorpe Ave., Fullerton
|Popular items
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
|Ceylon Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar
1948 N Placentia Ave,, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.95
Tender strips of chicken breast, fried and served with ranch dressing & barbecue sauce.
|Half Slab Dinner
|$20.95
6-7 Ribs
Tender lean pork ribs charbroiled and lightly basted with our special sauce.
Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
We make each 1/3 pound patty to order. Served on our fresh wheat bun with your choice of american or swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, pickles and lettuce.
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton
301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton
|Popular items
|So-Cal Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, hash browns, bacon and avocado, served with a side of housemade chiliquilles salsa.
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.00
Spinach, portobello mushrooms, red onions, avocado, tomatoes and
monterey jack cheese. Served with choice of potatoes, hashbrowns
or fruit.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Warm corn tortilas filled with scrambled eggs, hash brown, chorizo and black beans with sour cream.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Gonzos Tacos
827 North Harbor, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.75
Fresh tortilla chips or papas with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jack cheese, tomato, and Gonzos Sauce. Topped with Onions and Cilantro.
|3 Taquitos
|$8.50
3 large corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat. Deep fried and topped with jack cheese and served with creamy guac.
|Tacos
|$2.55
Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
204 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
|Popular items
|4 Tenders Meal
|$14.99
4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauces
|Family Meals
|$35.99
10 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 5 Original Dipping Sauces
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Cali-Bae Rito
|$13.50
Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
|Asada Taco
|$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
SMOOTHIES
Earth Bowl Superfoods
575 N Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Medium 16oz
|$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Large 24oz
|$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Small 12oz
|$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Katsubo Tea Fullerton
2241 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Strawberry Yakult
|$5.50
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated, house milk and served over ice with fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
|Mango Zen
|$6.00
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam and fresh mango bits. 600ml / 20oz.
|Katsubō Sugar
|$5.50
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
|Popular items
|Kuro Mayu Ramen
|$14.95
The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant
709 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton
SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
SoCal Wings
349 N State College Blvd, Fullerton
Mr. Fries Man Fullerton
410 E Chapman Ave Ste C, Fullerton
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken
|$15.99
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
|Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak
|$22.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
|BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp
|$19.05
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp
Let It Brie
117 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
|Popular items
|Valentines Dinner Event Reservation - NON REFUNDABLE
|$40.00
Valentine's Day Dinner event for 2. Please remember that this reservation hold is NON-refundable and the balance of $100 will be due on day of event.
Includes: Appetizer, 3 cheese & 1 meat board paired with a wine flight for each person and dessert for two.
JP23 URBAN KITCHEN & BAR
101 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
Cupid's Hotdogs OC
106 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton
Crazy Rock'n Sushi
4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
FOURTEA - Fullerton
2510 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton
Monkey Business Cafe Annex
301 E. Amerige, Fullerton
High Horse Saloon
100 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
Lemon Sole
2466 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton
J Sushi- Brea
932 E Imperial HWY, Fullerton
Gonzo's Tacos - Ghost Kitchen
827 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton
Garcia's South of the Border
136 West Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
Noodle St Fullerton
2323 E Chapman Ave Ste B, Fullerton
Monkey Business Cafe - Food Truck
301 E. Amerige Ave., Fullerton
