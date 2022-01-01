Fullerton restaurants you'll love

Fullerton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fullerton

Fullerton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Fullerton restaurants

Kentro Greek Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Kentro Greek Kitchen

100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A, Fullerton

Avg 4.7 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pita$14.00
pulled roasted chicken, red onion, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, dijon aioli
Kentro Fries$5.00
house fries with signature kefalotiri butter
Tzatziki Spread$6.00
strained greek yogurt, greek olive oil, cucumber, garlic, fresh dill
Charlie's Best Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

506 S Euclid St, Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$8.24
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$6.74
1/4 lb. Hamburger$6.34
Bundoo Khan - Fullerton image

 

Bundoo Khan - Fullerton

2736 Nutwood Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Malai Boti$13.00
Paratha (L)$3.00
Garlic Naan$3.00
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

207 E Orangethorpe Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Ceylon Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar image

 

Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar

1948 N Placentia Ave,, Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$11.95
Tender strips of chicken breast, fried and served with ranch dressing & barbecue sauce.
Half Slab Dinner$20.95
6-7 Ribs
Tender lean pork ribs charbroiled and lightly basted with our special sauce.
Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.
Cheeseburger$10.95
We make each 1/3 pound patty to order. Served on our fresh wheat bun with your choice of american or swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, pickles and lettuce.
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton image

 

Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton

301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
So-Cal Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, hash browns, bacon and avocado, served with a side of housemade chiliquilles salsa.
Veggie Omelette$12.00
Spinach, portobello mushrooms, red onions, avocado, tomatoes and
monterey jack cheese. Served with choice of potatoes, hashbrowns
or fruit.
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Warm corn tortilas filled with scrambled eggs, hash brown, chorizo and black beans with sour cream.
Gonzos Tacos image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Gonzos Tacos

827 North Harbor, Fullerton

Avg 4.1 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$12.75
Fresh tortilla chips or papas with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jack cheese, tomato, and Gonzos Sauce. Topped with Onions and Cilantro.
3 Taquitos$8.50
3 large corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat. Deep fried and topped with jack cheese and served with creamy guac.
Tacos$2.55
Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS image

 

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

204 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Tenders Meal$14.99
4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauces
Family Meals$35.99
10 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 5 Original Dipping Sauces
Mac & Cheese$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub image

 

CHICANA: Plant Based Grub

113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cali-Bae Rito$13.50
Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
Asada Taco$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
Earth Bowl Superfoods image

SMOOTHIES

Earth Bowl Superfoods

575 N Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton

Avg 4.8 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium 16oz$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Large 24oz$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Katsubo Tea Fullerton image

 

Katsubo Tea Fullerton

2241 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Yakult$5.50
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated, house milk and served over ice with fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Mango Zen$6.00
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam and fresh mango bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Katsubō Sugar$5.50
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kuro Mayu Ramen$14.95
The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant image

 

The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant

709 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
SoCal Wings image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

SoCal Wings

349 N State College Blvd, Fullerton

Avg 4.6 (625 reviews)
Takeout
0013 - Fullerton image

 

0013 - Fullerton

535 N. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas! image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!

1050 w Valencia Dr, Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Mr. Fries Man Fullerton

410 E Chapman Ave Ste C, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.99
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak$22.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp$19.05
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp
Restaurant banner

 

Let It Brie

117 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Valentines Dinner Event Reservation - NON REFUNDABLE$40.00
Valentine's Day Dinner event for 2. Please remember that this reservation hold is NON-refundable and the balance of $100 will be due on day of event.
Includes: Appetizer, 3 cheese & 1 meat board paired with a wine flight for each person and dessert for two.
JP23 URBAN KITCHEN & BAR image

 

JP23 URBAN KITCHEN & BAR

101 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cupid's Hotdogs OC image

 

Cupid's Hotdogs OC

106 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

FOURTEA - Fullerton

2510 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Monkey Business Cafe Annex

301 E. Amerige, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

High Horse Saloon

100 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lemon Sole

2466 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

J Sushi- Brea

932 E Imperial HWY, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Gonzo's Tacos - Ghost Kitchen

827 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Garcia's South of the Border

136 West Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Noodle St Fullerton

2323 E Chapman Ave Ste B, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Monkey Business Cafe - Food Truck

301 E. Amerige Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
