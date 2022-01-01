Fullerton burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Fullerton
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
506 S Euclid St, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.24
|1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$6.74
|1/4 lb. Hamburger
|$6.34
More about Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
204 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
|Popular items
|4 Tenders Meal
|$14.99
4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauces
|Family Meals
|$35.99
10 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 5 Original Dipping Sauces
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
More about CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
|Popular items
|Cali-Bae Rito
|$13.50
Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
|Asada Taco
|$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.