Fullerton burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Fullerton

Charlie's Best Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

506 S Euclid St, Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$8.24
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$6.74
1/4 lb. Hamburger$6.34
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS image

 

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

204 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Tenders Meal$14.99
4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauces
Family Meals$35.99
10 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 5 Original Dipping Sauces
Mac & Cheese$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
More about Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub image

 

CHICANA: Plant Based Grub

113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cali-Bae Rito$13.50
Choice of Protein, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, CASHEW Based Sour Cream and Guac
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
Asada Taco$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
More about CHICANA: Plant Based Grub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fullerton

Tacos

Burritos

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston