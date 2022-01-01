Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Fullerton

Fullerton restaurants
Fullerton restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

 

FOURTEA - Fullerton

2510 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Brulee Green Milk Tea$5.95
A rich blend of green milk tea and oreo with caramel brulee swirled around the cup, give it a dessert like flavor
More about FOURTEA - Fullerton
Creme Brulee Boba Milk image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

207 E Orangethorpe Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio

