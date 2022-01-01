Brulee in Fullerton
FOURTEA - Fullerton
2510 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton
|Oreo Brulee Green Milk Tea
|$5.95
A rich blend of green milk tea and oreo with caramel brulee swirled around the cup, give it a dessert like flavor
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
207 E Orangethorpe Ave., Fullerton
|Creme Brulee Boba Milk
|$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
|Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
|$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
|$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee