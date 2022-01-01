Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve bulgogi

Main pic

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Bowl (DINNER)$14.25
BULGOGI$11.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
Restaurant banner

 

CHOMP

181 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
BULGOGI HOT STONE$21.95
THINLY SLICED MARINATED BEEF SERVED WITH RICE ON HOT STONE POT
More about CHOMP

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Nachos

Taquitos

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Chorizo Burritos

Steak Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston