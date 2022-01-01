Cheeseburgers in Fullerton
Fullerton restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
506 S Euclid St, Fullerton
|1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$6.74
More about Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar
Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar
1948 N Placentia Ave,, Fullerton
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
We make each 1/3 pound patty to order. Served on our fresh wheat bun with your choice of american or swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, pickles and lettuce.