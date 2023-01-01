Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken piccata in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Chicken Piccata
Fullerton restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Roman Cucina
211 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton
No reviews yet
CHICKEN PICCATA
$21.00
More about Roman Cucina
ALT Kafe - Downtown Fullerton
133 West Chapman Avenue, Fullerton
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata With Broccoli
$13.00
Carbs:7.9g Protein:42.4g Fat:24.6g
More about ALT Kafe - Downtown Fullerton
Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton
Veggie Burritos
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Parmesan
Huevos Rancheros
Calamari
Sashimi Salad
Sliders
Teriyaki Chicken
More near Fullerton to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4.1
(29 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1009 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(854 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(598 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(394 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston