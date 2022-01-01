Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Charlie's Best Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

506 S Euclid St, Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Salad$10.19
Chicken Salad$9.19
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
Item pic

 

Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar

1948 N Placentia Ave,, Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Delicious chunks of chicken breast and spices with a hint of honey on our wheat bun.
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$11.45
Dinner salad with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and pickles topped with a 7-8oz barbecued chicken breast. Served with ranch or Italian dressing on the side.
Chicken Salad Salad$12.95
A healthy portion of delicious chunks of chicken breast and spices with a hint of honey served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and pickles. Served with a side of ranch dressing or Italian dressing with a roll.
More about Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

Teriyaki Bowls

Omelettes

Brulee

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston