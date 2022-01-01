Chicken sandwiches in Fullerton
Fullerton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
506 S Euclid St, Fullerton
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.74
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$7.74
More about Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar
Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar
1948 N Placentia Ave,, Fullerton
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.95
7-8 ounce barbecued chicken breast served on our French roll with mayo, onion, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Delicious chunks of chicken breast and spices with a hint of honey on our wheat bun.