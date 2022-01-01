Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Fullerton

Fullerton restaurants
Fullerton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Charlie's Best Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

506 S Euclid St, Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.74
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.74
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
Item pic

 

Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar

1948 N Placentia Ave,, Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.95
7-8 ounce barbecued chicken breast served on our French roll with mayo, onion, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Delicious chunks of chicken breast and spices with a hint of honey on our wheat bun.
More about Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar

