Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Charlie's Best Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton

506 S Euclid St, Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$9.39
More about Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
Item pic

 

Spice Social

138 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICE CHICKEN NAAN WRAP$14.00
CHICKEN &GREEN WRAPPED NAAN
More about Spice Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Shrimp Tempura

Egg Burritos

Prawns

Octopus

California Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Huevos Rancheros

Miso Soup

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston