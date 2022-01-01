Chili in Fullerton
Fullerton restaurants that serve chili
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
506 S Euclid St, Fullerton
|Chili Toreado
|$1.49
|Small Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.79
|Large Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.59
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton
301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton
|Housemade Vegetarian Chili
|$11.00
Beans, tomatoes, onions, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and sourdough or wheat toast.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Shoestring fries, vegetarian chili, cheddar cheese, red onion and sour cream.
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
|Chili Cheese
|$14.50
Chili, *CASHEW Nacho Cheese, Grilled Onions with your choice of nachos or fries.
|Chili Burger & Fries
|$15.75
Impossible or Beyond Patty, Chili, American Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Grilled Onions + Side of Fries