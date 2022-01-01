Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

La Casa Mexican Grill

907 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$3.95
More about La Casa Mexican Grill
Gonzos Tacos image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Gonzos Tacos

827 North Harbor, Fullerton

Avg 4.1 (580 reviews)
Takeout
The Fish Taco$4.95
Breaded tilapia fillet, pan fried, corn tortilla, topped with green and purple cabbage with our Boom Boom Sauce.
More about Gonzos Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Nachos

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Pudding

Brulee

Veggie Burritos

Coleslaw

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston