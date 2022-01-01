Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Flan
Fullerton restaurants that serve flan
pho bababa - 1349 S Harbor Blvd
1349 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
No reviews yet
(2) FLAN - Bánh flan
$4.00
More about pho bababa - 1349 S Harbor Blvd
Chicana: Vegan Grub
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
No reviews yet
Flan
$5.95
A custard dessert topped with caramel sugar
More about Chicana: Vegan Grub
