Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve lassi

Bundoo Khan - Fullerton image

 

Bundoo Khan - Fullerton - 2736 Nutwood Ave

2736 Nutwood Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lassi$5.00
More about Bundoo Khan - Fullerton - 2736 Nutwood Ave
Consumer pic

 

Spice Social

138 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MANGO LASSI$6.00
More about Spice Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Bulgogi

French Toast

Steamed Rice

Avocado Salad

Fish Tacos

Prawns

Sashimi Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston