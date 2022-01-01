Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve miso soup

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton

141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$2.50
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
Main pic

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$1.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Salmon Rolls

Chili Burgers

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Chilaquiles

Teriyaki Bowls

Quesadillas

Thai Tea

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (928 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (747 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston