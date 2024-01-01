Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly rolls in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Philly Rolls
Fullerton restaurants that serve philly rolls
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
No reviews yet
PHILLY ROLL
$8.95
Super Philly Roll
$16.50
In: Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Fresh Salmon
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
CHOMP
181 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
No reviews yet
PHILLY CUT ROLL
$8.95
6PCS
More about CHOMP
