Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve philly rolls

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton

141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PHILLY ROLL$8.95
Super Philly Roll$16.50
In: Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Fresh Salmon
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
Restaurant banner

 

CHOMP

181 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PHILLY CUT ROLL$8.95
6PCS
More about CHOMP

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Steak Sandwiches

Chilaquiles

Scallops

Edamame

French Toast

Katsu

Thai Tea

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston