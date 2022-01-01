Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi salad in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Sashimi Salad
Fullerton restaurants that serve sashimi salad
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
No reviews yet
Sashimi Salad
$18.95
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
No reviews yet
SASHIMI SALAD
$16.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
