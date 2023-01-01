Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Fullerton

Fullerton restaurants
Fullerton restaurants that serve shumai

Main pic

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
Item pic

 

CHOMP

181 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP SHUMAI(5PCS)$9.95
5PCS/ STEAMED SHRIMP DIMSUM SERVED WITH PONZU
More about CHOMP

