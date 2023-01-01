Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Shumai
Fullerton restaurants that serve shumai
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
No reviews yet
SHRIMP SHUMAI
$8.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
CHOMP
181 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
No reviews yet
SHRIMP SHUMAI(5PCS)
$9.95
5PCS/ STEAMED SHRIMP DIMSUM SERVED WITH PONZU
More about CHOMP
