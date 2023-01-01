Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Soft shell crabs in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Fullerton restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
No reviews yet
SOFT SHELL CRAB
$9.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
Pour Vida Fullerton - 101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100
101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100, Fullerton
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab Taco
$12.00
More about Pour Vida Fullerton - 101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100
Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton
Enchiladas
Tacos
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Garlic Naan
Fritters
Pancakes
Shrimp Tempura
Sashimi
More near Fullerton to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4.1
(29 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(995 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(589 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(399 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston