Soft shell crabs in Fullerton

Fullerton restaurants
Fullerton restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

SOFT SHELL CRAB$9.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
Pour Vida Fullerton - 101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100

101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100, Fullerton

Soft Shell Crab Taco$12.00
More about Pour Vida Fullerton - 101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100

