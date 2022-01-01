Squid in Fullerton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fullerton restaurants that serve squid
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton
No reviews yet
Squid (IKA) Sushi 2 Pc
$5.75
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
No reviews yet
SQUID SUSHI
$5.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
