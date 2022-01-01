Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton

141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid (IKA) Sushi 2 Pc$5.75
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
Main pic

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SQUID SUSHI$5.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Pancakes

Jalapeno Poppers

Salmon

Huevos Rancheros

Sashimi

Coleslaw

Cucumber Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston