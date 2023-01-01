Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed broccoli in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve steamed broccoli

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton

141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Steamed Broccoli$3.00
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
Main pic

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

4090 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steam Broccoli$4.03
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Chicken Nuggets

Garlic Naan

Shrimp Tempura

Garlic Bread

Steamed Rice

Taquitos

Chicken Sandwiches

Octopus

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (895 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston