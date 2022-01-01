Tacos in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton

301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Warm corn tortilas filled with scrambled eggs, hash brown, chorizo and black beans with sour cream.
More about Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton
Tacos image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Gonzos Tacos

827 North Harbor, Fullerton

Avg 4.1 (580 reviews)
Takeout
KO Taco$5.25
Tacos$2.55
Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.
The Fish Taco$4.95
Breaded tilapia fillet, pan fried, corn tortilla, topped with green and purple cabbage with our Boom Boom Sauce.
More about Gonzos Tacos
Asada Taco image

 

CHICANA: Plant Based Grub

113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asada Taco$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
Asada Taco$3.00
Soy Based Asada, Cilantro, Onion
More about CHICANA: Plant Based Grub

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Burritos

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston