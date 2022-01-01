Tacos in Fullerton
Fullerton restaurants that serve tacos
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton
301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Warm corn tortilas filled with scrambled eggs, hash brown, chorizo and black beans with sour cream.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Gonzos Tacos
827 North Harbor, Fullerton
|KO Taco
|$5.25
|Tacos
|$2.55
Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.
|The Fish Taco
|$4.95
Breaded tilapia fillet, pan fried, corn tortilla, topped with green and purple cabbage with our Boom Boom Sauce.
CHICANA: Plant Based Grub
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
|Asada Taco
|$2.50
Soy Based Protein, Cilantro, Onion
*Includes one salsa: Hot (Red) or Mild (Green). If additional salsas wanted, go to additional salsa section.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Soy Based Al Pastor, Cilantro, Onion
