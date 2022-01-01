Go
Toast

Fullsteam RTP

Square pizza, salads, bar snacks, and soon...beer to go!

900 Park Offices Dr, Suite 125

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
Crispy cupping pepperoni on our cheese pizza
Dipsticks$8.00
House-made bread sticks brushed with herbed olive oil, served with a side of red sauce.
Salad, Square and a Drink$9.50
Your choice of salad, square, and soda.
Pepperoni Square$4.00
Single square featuring cuppa pepperoni.
Burrata$12.00
Fresh burrata cheese drizzled with really good balsamic. Plus olive oil, Maldon sea salt, house-made bread.
Cheese Square$4.00
Square Squared and a Drink$9.50
Two square pizzas and a soda.
Cheese Pizza$20.00
Good ol' cheese pizza.
Hop Fries$5.00
Hot fries infused with a hint of Citra hop salt and Spicewalla Tellicherry black pepper
Caesar$8.00
Romaine, Grana Padano, peppercorn, crispy mozzzarella
See full menu

Location

900 Park Offices Dr, Suite 125

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carrburritos RTP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bulkogi @ Boxyard

No reviews yet

Authentic Korean BBQ with a Twist! Create your own KBBQ Bowls!

Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lawrence/Lagoon

No reviews yet

In the event that we sell out early, online ordering options will be disabled for the rest of the day. Check our social media pages for up-to-date information on alternate closing times.
We are so dang proud to have the opportunity to serve ALL Y'ALL!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston