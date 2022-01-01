Go
Banner pic

Full Stop

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1067 Highland Colony Parkway STE B

Ridgeland, MS 39157

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Kids' Tenders$8.99
2 tenders, choice of side
Free Bird$13.39
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato
Hangover Burger$13.69
Bacon, American, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato
Mushroom Swiss$12.19
Mayo, Dijon, Swiss, Grilled mushrooms, Grilled Onions
Full Stop$13.59
Comeback, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon
Kids Burger$8.99
Burger with choice of side
Soda
West Coast Burger$12.49
Cheddar, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato
Fully Loaded$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Cheddar
Fried Pickle Spears$4.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 pm

Location

1067 Highland Colony Parkway STE B, Ridgeland MS 39157

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Local 463

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basil's - Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Majestic Kitchen

No reviews yet

Make Life Majestic!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Full Stop

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston