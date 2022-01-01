Go
Toast

Fully Baked Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

CUPCAKES • CAKES

1110 Highway 71 S • $$

Avg 4.7 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Cinnamon Roll$2.49
The Templeton$14.99
Orange Juice$2.49
Biscuit & Gravy$2.29
Kids Breakfast Plate$5.99
Three Eggs$5.37
Sweet Crepes$7.99
Crack Of Dawn$8.99
Side of Meat$2.99
Iced Tea$1.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Takeout

Location

1110 Highway 71 S

Mena AR

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopping Block Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Serving the finest cuts of meat
That's why we serve the highest quality food and serve it up with a big helping of Western hospitality. Our steaks are hand-cut, hand-seasoned and carefully prepared. Our burgers are thick and juicy, our BBQ is freshly smoked. So no matter what you're in the mood for, we have the delicious, legendary Western fare to match your appetite and the genuine service to boot.

Atlas Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston