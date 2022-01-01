Fulshear restaurants you'll love
Local Table
11525 S. Fry Road, Fulshear
|Popular items
|Kids Penne Alfredo w/ Chicken
|$7.00
Penne pasta with All natural Chicken and Alfredo sauce.
|Gyros Plate w/Hand-Cut Fries
|$17.00
Slices of savory seasoned lamb and beef, our signature tzatziki, jalapeño hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita.
|All-Natural Crispy Chicken Burger
|$15.00
All-natural breaded chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, honey-habanero sla.
GRILL
Victor's Mexican Grille
8525 FM 359 S, Fulshear
|Popular items
|POLLO PARILLA
|$17.00
|SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS
|$13.00
|LG CCQ
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
2471 S. Gulf Freeway, League City
|Popular items
|Creme Brulee
|$9.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
|CYO Savory Crepe
|$7.95
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
|Apple Pie
|$9.95
Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
27120 FULSHEAR BEND DRIVE, Fulshear
|Popular items
|CYO Sweet Crepe
|$7.95
Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
|Creme Brulee
|$9.95
Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
|Nutella
|$6.95
Nutella topped with powdered sugar